Do you love having fancy quirky stuff? Are you a hoarder of such things which you may not use daily but just pick them up anyway? If you are an user of AirPods then a latest tweet going viral with give show you some of the coolest cases to keep them in. It started with one user showing off their Vaseline case to keep AirPods and in the comments, people showed off their own quirky cases. From Dunkin Donuts, Mini games, Pokeballs to N-95 masks, people have some great AirPod cases, some of you might be tempted to buy an iPhone even! Why Do Most Viral Tweets Promote Projector Lights, Green Tea Tree Masks and Seal Pillows? Know About This Influencer Marketing Technique That Uses Viral Content Online.

Twitter user Sabina Meschke started off it with by sharing a picture of a Vaseline bottle, which opens up to be an AirPod case. With over 2 lakh likes and 15,000 plus retweets, it is going viral. But it hasn't stopped with the Vaseline bottle as in the comments, people are showing off their cases. And if you really fancy all quirky products, then you'd want to buy them even if you do not have an AirPod. On the other hand, AirPods Max Case was criticised online for resembling a bra!

Check The Quirky AirPod Case:

Well-Suited for the Times!

If myAirPods can wear a mask, so can you. pic.twitter.com/11TRHF6Bdm — Sammy 🐍 (@sammymenendez24) January 5, 2021

Aliens are Here

Tide pods

I present my tide pods pic.twitter.com/byd3n8imj5 — obi-wan kennetha💙 (@BazookaJoekid) January 6, 2021

Love Dunkin?

Adding my cute lil cuppa coffee pic.twitter.com/99nlnw8U1M — half shark,half boy 🦈 (@MxShanTaylor) January 5, 2021

The Good Old Nostalgia

Okay but I just had to 🥺 pic.twitter.com/I0QBDONQtG — Nancy (@cfrancyy) January 6, 2021

Pokemon Lovers

since everyone else is sharing for your consideration: the Poké-ball pic.twitter.com/stUXSBRSaR — Whoremione Granger (@BuzzFeedObi) January 5, 2021

So Colourful!

gotta show my baby off pic.twitter.com/YIK8K7ISAj — fbg babyfacebuddha 🦚 (@fuckjaylen) January 5, 2021

Among Us Imposter!

Aren't they all so cute and quirky? We don't blame you if you too are searching for them online now. If you do not have AirPods, then you can try if there are some options for regular earpods as well. And if you get your hands on some, don't forget to show them off!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).