Mumbai, February 3: Apple India has officially launched its Valentine’s Day sale for 2026, introducing a series of aggressive bank-led discounts and trade-in offers across its latest product lineup. The sale, currently live on the official Apple Store Online and at retail locations in BKC and Saket, features the recently released iPhone 17 series and the ultra-thin iPhone Air at effective price reductions of up to INR 5,000. Beyond smartphones, the tech giant is offering significant incentives on MacBook Air M4 models, the new AirPods Pro 3, and a vibrant range of seasonal accessories in shades like "Cosmic Orange" and "Fuchsia."

The 2026 sale comes at a time of high competition in the Indian premium segment, with Apple focusing on "Instant Cashback" through partner banks rather than direct price cuts. This year, the company has partnered with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and American Express to provide immediate savings at checkout. Additionally, the Apple Trade-In programme has been bolstered, offering customers up to INR 64,000 in credit when exchanging eligible older smartphones for the latest hardware. iPhone Flip: Apple Exploring Clamshell Design for Its Future Foldable Smartphone Lineup After iPhone Fold, Say Reports.

Offers on iPhone 17 and iPhone Air

The flagship iPhone 17 Pro, which has become a focal point of the sale, is available with an instant cashback of INR 5,000, bringing its effective starting price down to INR 1,29,900 from the MRP of INR 1,34,900. The newly debuted iPhone Air, touted as the thinnest iPhone to date, is also seeing a similar INR 5,000 reduction, making it available for an effective INR 1,14,900. For those looking at entry-level options, the standard iPhone 17 and the budget-friendly iPhone 16e are eligible for cashback of up to INR 5,000 and INR 3,000 respectively.

MacBook and iPad Valentine’s Deals

MacBooks are seeing some of the highest value drops this season. The 13-inch MacBook Air with the M4 chip, originally priced at INR 99,900, is now available for an effective INR 89,900 after a INR 10,000 instant cashback. This same INR 10,000 benefit extends to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. For tablet enthusiasts, the iPad Air (M4) and the iPad Pro (M5) are available with cashback offers ranging from INR 3,000 to INR 4,000, catering to students and creative professionals. Apple Faces AI Talent Drain as Top Researchers and Siri Executive Move to Meta and Google: Report.

Wearables and Accessories

The sale includes the newly launched AirPods Pro 3, priced at INR 25,900, and the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation at INR 17,900, both featuring free laser engraving options for gifting. The Apple Watch Series 11 is currently being offered with a INR 4,000 bank discount. To complement the devices, Apple has refreshed its accessory store with Valentine-themed items, including the iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case in Orange for INR 4,900 and the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones in "Cloud Pink" for INR 22,900.

