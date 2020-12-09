Apple has introduced a new product and needless to say, it shines off with expensive premium-ness. The tech giant revealed its high-end wireless headphones called the AirPods Max. About to be launched on December 15, these over-ear headphones have high-fidelity sound, active noise-cancellation, 20-hour of battery life and spatial audio. All of these features cost you $550 or Rs 59,000 something that has already become a target of memes and jokes online. But along with these advanced designed headphones, you also get a Smart Case, which looks like can double up as a bra or a purse! It's the design of this case which has baffled the netizens to not unsee the peculiar bra-like shape. Funny memes and jokes on this AirPods Max Case are also trending online.

AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software and come with five colours — including space grey, silver, sky blue, green and pink. Apple is giving what they call a "Smart Case" with the purchase of AirPods Max. As per the statement, it puts the headphones in an "ultralow power state" which is understandably battery preserving feature. While, that sounds convincing, the shape of it barely does. It looks like a purse with a handle, but sporting two cups - yes of a bra. So it quiet a mix of two things, and far from looking like a headphones case. So Twitterati could not help but bring to forth the similarities and cracking jokes on the same.

Check Funny Memes and Reactions on AirPods Max Case:

So Useful!

The AirPods Max case is more useful than I thought 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Yv3twE8kLy — Fr!ZzY𓅓 (@FAOAKA) December 8, 2020

HAHA Works

That weird AirPods Max case gives jokesters plenty of ammo #Apple #AirPodsMax pic.twitter.com/64e0O9GejZ — Apple Doc  (@Apple__Doc) December 9, 2020

Robot Boobs!

Who designed this AirPods Max case? I can’t be the only one who thinks it looks like robot boobs 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6anqi7jiHY — RPG Jess (@RpgJess) December 9, 2020

Too Expensive Sleep Mask

The AirPods Max case really be looking like a expensive af sleeping mask pic.twitter.com/XvDFTWklZ2 — ❄️Lizzie❄️ (@lizzie__fangirl) December 8, 2020

We Cannot...

Just grabbing my AirPods Max case... pic.twitter.com/2R6qnFvoaV — Ashley the Elf 🎄❄️ (@CraftyAshley_) December 9, 2020

Not The Only One

Tell me I’m not the only one who thought that the AirPods Max’s case looks like you’re holding a bra... pic.twitter.com/sG1RZJD58J — WrappedCorn (@WrappedCorn) December 9, 2020

The Joke's On You

if i catch u carrying around the airpods max case i will make fun of u pic.twitter.com/M4rhtFVzLt — maybe: edd (@PeddUnzy) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Gucci also introduced a new Apple AirPods cases today, seen them yet? But about these AirPods Max Case, they clearly remind people of bras. And we cannot blame them. The shape does seem more like a push-up bra than an actual headphone carrier. If you are going to be the Apple user planning to invest in these latest offering, be prepared for some silly humour your way every time you carry your headphones out.

