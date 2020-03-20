Coronavirus Baby Boom: Condom Shortage During the COVID-19 Social Distancing May Cause a Baby Boom in Future

Condom (Photo Credits: The Noun Project and File Photo)

With the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak most people are resorting to self-quarantine and are socially distancing themselves from crowded places. But maybe not enough social distancing is taking place amongst themselves and it may cause, what is being called a "coronavirus baby boom". Looks like, after sanitisers, toilet paper and other essentials, a condom shortage might take over. Amongst various reasons, including the initial coronavirus reports, a hike in sales of condoms was recorded in the past month in China and South Asian countries. According to condomsales.com "shortages in Singapore and Hong Kong," was witnessed on March 3. It was analysed that the quarantine measures taken to ensure a slow down in the spread of COVID-19 caused a jump in the sales of condoms. Not just that, hair clippers sales increased too. Currently, it is being said that a longer quarantine period may not just see a spike in the sales of condoms but also, in turn, cause a shortage of the tool of contraception. Coronavirus Precautions: Can You Get COVID-19 From Having Sex or Kissing Your Partner? Here’s What You Should Know.

Another extremely strange reason why there a spike in the condom sales was seen as cited by the Mirror was that some people considered wearing condoms on their fingers to protect themselves from the virus. It was a rumour spread that wearing condoms on your fingers can protect people from getting the coronavirus. However, people are worried that there might be a shortage in the availability of condoms because, south-east Asia that is one of the worst-hit areas by coronavirus is also home to the largest manufacturers of condoms and since quarantine of a minimum of three weeks is being practised it might hamper the manufacturing.

Reports further suggest that condom sales spiked in the US, ever since the first case on the West Coast was diagnosed. There is a minimum of a three week, shelter-in-place orders in most places in the US and this might cause more people to make babies and that may, in turn, lead to a "coronavirus baby boom" in the future. There may also be a "Trojan condom stock boom" amid the coronavirus outbreak. The site recently reportedly said, "You can bet on the population getting down to business while stuck inside their homes for the next couple of months." the site says.

Just recently Dr Mehmet Oz told TMZ couples should have sex while they’re quarantined. He was quoted saying, "You’ll live longer, get rid of the tension. … Maybe you’ll make some babies." He also said, "the best solution if you’re holed up with your significant other, quarantined, is have sex."