Sex During Quarantine? Dr Oz Says Have Sex with Your SO, 'You’ll Live Longer, Get Rid of the Tension'

Dr. Oz says have sex with your SO, 'You’ll live longer, get rid of the tension' (Photo credits: Pixabay)

With coronavirus cases increasing every day more and more people are opting for social distancing and self-quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is indeed sad to see empty streets and all major social events cancelling however, most people are wondering whether to have sex or not during social distancing. It is being said that the virus is highly contagious and simple physical contact such as a handshake or a hug may cause the virus to spread from one person to the other, during this time is it okay to have sex? Well, TV medical expert Dr Mehmet Oz says that people who are not leaving their homes and are stuck inside their homes must not refrain from having sex. He says that people should have lots of sex so that the depressing effects of social distancing from coronavirus doesn't get to you! Coronavirus Precautions: Can You Get COVID-19 From Having Sex or Kissing Your Partner? Here’s What You Should Know.

Dr Oz said in a TMZ video that "the best solution if you’re holed up with your significant other, quarantined, is have sex." He further said, "You’ll live longer, get rid of the tension." He also said humorously, "Maybe you’ll make some babies. It’s certainly better staring at each other than getting on each other's nerves." Amidst constant sad news coming in from all across the world of more and more people being isolated, it is things like these that bring in positivity.

Dr Oz was also on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he shared his useful insights about what exactly coronavirus is and what are positives and negatives that we might expect. Check out the video down below:

.@DrOz breaks down what Coronavirus is and how it came to be #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/3Hk4fOXBKs — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 13, 2020

However, it is also important to keep in mind that having sex is an activity that comes under close physical contact with other and while all health organisations from WHO to CDC has been urging people to not get closer to other people to protect yourself from coronavirus, Dr Oz's statement comes in as a surprise.