Coronavirus Tips Google Doodle: Search Engine Urges People to 'Stay Home, Save Lives' With an Animated Illustration

Google doodle on Coronavirus tips (Photo Credits: Google)

The pandemic of Coronavirus has gripped almost the entire world and people are constantly looking up the internet to get all the recent information related to COVID 19. Search giant Google which honours different personalities, festivals and occasions through their doodle, has made a special doodle on "Coronavirus Tips." On today's Google homepage, the word Google urges people to "Stay Home, Save Lives: Help Stop Coronavirus." People in most countries are quarantining, stay at home to maintain social distance and avoid the further spread of this disease. Google too has joined the fight and is doing its best to make resources and information available to everyone, with special websites, that give everything on the go. Google India Starts 'COVID 19 Information and Resources' Website to Give Latest Updates, News & Trends on Coronavirus, Know More About it.

Clicking on today's Google doodle, it takes one to the prevention tab of Coronavirus disease page. It gives a Do and Don't list on how to protect and help prevent the spreading of the virus to others. The guidelines on how to prevent COVID 19 are given with a "DO THE FIVE" advisory to spread awareness. The five crucial things to stay safe from contracting the disease are

STAY Home KEEP safe distance WASH hands often COVER your cough SICK? Call the helpline

Each letter of the word has been shown indulging in various activities like reading, singing, playing an instrument, talking over the phone, working out. Importantly, all the letters are shown sitting within homes.

On Thursday, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus around the globe crossed over a million. There have been more than 50,000 deaths in at least 180 countries. In India, the total number of cases have crossed the 2,000 mark and the death toll is at 53.