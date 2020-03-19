Coronavirus Prevention Tips: Google Spreads Awareness with 'DO THE FIVE' Advisory on Its Homepage to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Do the five (Photo credits: File Image)

The number of individuals infected with the deadly coronavirus in the country has crossed 150. While the Government urges residents to avoid non-essential travel and, have shut most places with large gatherings like malls and theatres, public transportation still seem to be brimming with people despite the advisory. Keeping in mind the current situation, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has recommended following an easy five-step guideline. Google is displaying the 'DO THE FIVE' advisory to spread awareness.

HANDS Wash Them Often

We cannot stress enough on the importance of keeping the hands germ-free to prevent getting infected with the novel coronavirus. Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water and cleaning them with an alcoholic rub can kill the viruses that may linger on your hands. COVID-19 Prevention: How to Keep Your Home Free of Coronavirus Germs? All You Need to Know About Using Hydrogen Peroxide to Disinfect Surfaces.

ELBOW Cough into It

Practising respiratory hygiene is imperative to prevent the spread of the virus. Covering your mouth or nose with a bent elbow will ensure that you do not pass on the virus to people and surfaces that you touch with your hands. Using a tissue can also be an excellent way to avoid spreading the infection when you cough or sneeze.

FACE Don't Touch It

From picking objects to turning doorknobs, we always touch surfaces that can potentially be contaminated with pathogens. Your hands can pick up these pathogens and transfer it into the body through mucous membranes on eyes, nose and mouth that act as pathways to throat and lungs. Avoid touching your face at any cost as it can potentially make you sick with COVID-19. Know Official Updated State-Wise List of Number of Coronavirus Patients, Advisories And Info from Government of India on mohfw.gov.in; Beware of Fake Messages and Data Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

SPACE Keep Safe Distance

To avoid getting infected from and spreading the COVID-19 infection, you must keep a safe distance from other individuals. A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggested that the deadly novel coronavirus can survive in the air and on surfaces for hours. By social distancing, you will be able to avoid coming in contact with anything that a sick person touches. Coronavirus Prevention: Natural Antivirals and Herbs To Support Your Immune System and Beat COVID-19.

Feel Sick? Stay Home

If you notice the typical symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough and headache, self-isolate yourself and stay home even if your signs are mild. Do not go to work and avoid public transportation at any cost. While you may not have contracted COVID-19, you do not want to take any chances of spreading it in your community, do you?

If you feel that you need some medical attention, call before you go to the doctor's office, urgent care or emergency room. In case of a medical emergency, call 911 and let the dispatcher know about your symptoms and travel history.