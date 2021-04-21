In a devastating incident, a 51-year-old Mumbai doctor died of COVID-19 late on Monday night soon after she posted a goodbye morning message on Facebook. Dr Manisha Jadhav was the Chief Medical Officer at Sewri TB Hospital in the city. Her last words on social media before she succumbed to COVID-19 remain: "Maybe last Good Morning. I may not meet you here on this platform". Dr Jadhav was a tuberculosis specialist, made a post on Facebook indicating that she may not survive. On Sunday, she posted on Facebook, "Maybe last Good Morning. I may not meet you here on this platform. Take care all. Body dies. Soul doesn't. Soul is immortal". Mumbai: Nair Hospital Doctor, Working in COVID-19 Ward, Sustains Head Injury After Ceiling Fan Falls on Him.

Dr Manisha Jadhav bid adieu in her last Facebook post. She is said to have been suffering from fever for the last few days. On 12th April, she was undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital. . She was 51 years old and had served at the Tuberculosis Hospital in Sewri for more than two decades. Significantly, Dr Manisha Jadhav was known throughout the hospital for playing clinical and administrative roles. According to the report, Dr Jadhav has become the first doctor in the Civic Health setup to die due to an infection.

Dr Manisha Jadhav's Facebook Message Goes Viral:

According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), a total of 18,000 doctors in Maharashtra have contracted coronavirus, of which 168 have died due to coronavirus infection. In the last 24 hours, 62,097 cases of corona infection have been reported in the state. While 519 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 .

