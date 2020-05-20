Mumbai: Nair Hospital Doctor, Working in COVID-19 Ward, Sustains Head Injury After Ceiling Fan Falls on Him

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Unsplash.com)

Mumbai, May 20: In a tragic incident, a doctor working at the COVID-19 ward at Mumbai's Nair Hospital was injured in the head after a ceiling fan fell on him. According to a tweet by ANI, the injured has been identified as a 26-year-old resident doctor who treats coronavirus patients at the hospital. The tweet informs that the doctor sustained head injury after the fan fell on him on Tuesday. He is currently kept under observation at the hospital.

The civic-run Nair hospital is located at Mumbai Central in Mumbai. In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 tally rose to 37,136 on Wednesday. The state recorded 76 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday - the highest single-day surge - and 2,127 new cases. The state has been notching above 2K new patients consecutively since the past three days. Mumbai's Nair And Kasturba Hospitals Gets Permission For Conducting Plasma Therapy Trials on COVID-19 Patients.

Here's the tweet:

Maharashtra: A 26-year-old resident doctor working in a COVID19 ward at Mumbai's Nair hospital sustained head injury after a ceiling fan fell on him yesterday. He is currently kept under observation at the hospital. — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Of the total 76 deaths on May 19, a total of 43 were recorded in Mumbai alone - the highest till date on a single-day. The death toll in city rose to 800 while the number of COVID-19 positive patients shot up by 1,411 cases, again a new record - to touch 22,746.

In the last week, the BMC-run BYL Nair and Kasturba hospitals had got permission for convalescent plasma trials. A list of hospitals where plasma trials could be conducted was released on May 10, in which the two hospitals were named.