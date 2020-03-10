Cow Urine Hand Sanitizer for Coronavirus? Cowpathy Sells Gau Mutra Sanitizers on Amazon But it May Not Protect You Against COVID-19

Cowpathy Cow Urine Hand Sanitizer (Photo Credits: Screenrab/Amazon.in)

Mumbai, March 10: Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in India, demand for hand sanitizers and face masks have increased four-fold. The prices of sanitizers with 60 per cent of more alcohol have shot up to such extent that some online sellers are even selling 60 ml pack for Rs 999. Now, a brand has come up with a cow urine-based sanitizer. Yes, you heard it right it is made of cow urine and of course, it is "alcohol-free." Coronavirus Can be Cured by 'Cow Dung and Cow Urine': Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya's Bizarre Claim.

A brand named Cowpathy is selling a hand sanitizer made of cow urine on Amazon. "Distilled Cow Urine, obtained from Indigenous cows is gelled with aromatic essential oil and Ganga jal to make antiseptic Cowpathy Alcohol free Hand Sanitizer," the product description reads. Coronavirus Scare: Yagna, Cow Urine Can Kill COVID-19 Virus in Air and Within the Body, Says Uttarakhand BJP Legislator Sanjay Gupta.

Cowpathy Cow Urine Hand Sanitizer (Photo Credits: Screenrab/Amazon.in)

The description further says that the product doesn't smell like cow urine but like "aromatic essential oil on every wash". The product also comes in two flavours- lemon and orange. The brand also sells other product like cow dung bath soaps, dish wash liquid, etc.

"There is a whole line of products!! Someone is a smart businessperson," a Twitterati said while commenting on products sold by Cowpathy. Another said, "Sorry India. Beware of brands like #Cowpathy. Cow dung/urine based hand sanitizers do not help against #COVID19."

There is a whole line of products!! Someone is a smart businessperson pic.twitter.com/QhTduTZNpF — Viplove Chaudhary (@Memelordv9) March 10, 2020

Sorry India. Beware of brands like #Cowpathy. Cow dung/urine based hand sanitizers do not help against #COVID19. 🤦🤦🤦https://t.co/vFDKUkXKna pic.twitter.com/B6b2mi4HqA — Srinivasan V (@sriniv_venkat) March 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the product has been in Amazon since 2018 but recently got popular due to Coronavirus. The hand sanitizer, which is alcohol-free, cannot stop the spread of COVID-19 as the Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDCP) has clearly mentioned that at least 60 per cent of alcohol is essential to kill nCoV-19 microbes.