Coronavirus Scare: Yagna, Cow Urine Can Kill COVID-19 Virus in Air and Within the Body, Says Uttarakhand BJP Legislator Sanjay Gupta

BJP leader Sanjay Gupta (Photo Credits: Twitter, @engineerakg)

Dehradun, March 7: Amid the rising scare of coronavirus in India, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Uttarakhand has claimed that 'yagya' (ancient Hindu rituals) and cow urine can kill the deadly COVID-19 virus. BJP leader Sanjay Gupta, from Laksar area in Haridwar, made the comments on Friday while speaking to reporters in Gairsain of Chamoli district where the budget session is underway.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Gupta made the statement on Friday while speaking to reporters in Gairsain of Chamoli district. The leader was talking to reporters about the steps that should be taken to curb the spread of the deadly virus, which has triggered fear and panic across the globe. Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 3000 in China.

A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @engineerakg, shared a video of the BJP legislator saying that performing yagna with ancient Hindu rituals would help in killing the deadly coronavirus in the air. He added sweeping floors with cow dung will also help contain the virus and people should also drink gaumutra (cow urine) to prevent the infection of deadly virus as products of Gau Mata have magical anti-virus properties.

Here's the Viral Video:

Earlier this month, another BJP MLA from Assam had made a bizarre statement asking people to use cow urine and dung to treat the COVID-19 virus. Suman Haripriya, a BJP MLA of Hajo assembly constituency in Assam, stated that coronavirus is an airborne disease and it can be cured by using 'gaumutra'(cow urine) and cow dung. "I believe gau-mutra (cow-urine) and gobar (cow-dung) could be used to treat coronavirus," she said in Assam Assembly.

The leader went on to say that the rishi munis (saints) had performed hawan by using cow dung and the air of about five-kilometre radius area was purified and that the government can also try to do the same to stop the deadly virus from spreading.