Coronavirus Threat: Hand Sanitizers Being Sold For Whopping Rs 999 on Flipkart, Netizens Fume

New Delhi, March 8: As people are rushing to buy hand sanitizers to prevent coronavirus infection, some sellers are taking advantage of the situation and selling the product at higher prices. Netizens observed that, on Flipkart, a seller by the name SuperRetails has listed a Himalaya PureHands 30 ml bottle at Rs 999, several times above the MRP. On Twitter, people complained about the seller for charging more than the maximum retail price (MRP). Coronavirus: Sale of N95 Masks Without Doctor Prescriptions Banned in Maharashtra to Prevent Price Rise And Hoarding of Respirators.

"Dear Sir, Flipkart is selling Himalaya Hand Sanitizer at Rs 999/- (30)ml, whereas its original MRP price is around Rs 150/- The seller is SuperRetail. Kindly take immediate action," a Twitter user wrote. "Companies are actually working hard to help people by selling a 30 ml Hand Sanitizer for only ₹999 and mind that that’s with a discount of ₹1. Please do something @Flipkart for those who are selling products over the MRP price. @flipkartsupport #CaronavirusIndia," another posted. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

Following the outrage, Himalaya Drug Company clarified that it had not increased prices of its hand sanitizers and assured action against those selling above MRP. "This is to clarify that we have not increased the rates of our PureHands Hand Sanitizers. The rates of our sanitizers have been illegally increased by unauthorised third-party sellers. We are not associated with these unscrupulous sellers in any way. These are illegal practices and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with law," Himalaya tweeted.

Reacting to Whopping Increase in Hand Sanitizer Rates Amid Coronavirus Threat:

Dear Sir, Flipkart is selling Himalaya Hand Sanitizer at Rs 999/- (30)ml, where as its original MRP price is around Rs 150/- The seller is SuperRetail. Kindly take immediate action. @irvpaswan @consaff @irvpaswan @Consumer2Court @jagograhakjago @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/9TurcejQLy — Patel (@Patel88698012) March 8, 2020

It's far better to buy Bacardi limon full than a sanitizer now. You will get 750 ml for similar price of a Himalaya 30ml sanitizer. — Ajith George (@ajithkg) March 8, 2020

Hey guys... Is this fair to sell 30 ml of hand sanitizer at 999 at the need of the hour for ppl...?? I purchased 50ml of the same brand at a cost of 60 infact with 50% discount (paid 30 near by store).. ur charging 999 for 30ml..?? @Flipkart @flipkartsupport @WHO @walmartindia pic.twitter.com/SoA1Lz3ysL — Chaitra (@ChaitraAni) March 7, 2020

When a news portal approached Flipkart, its help centre said: "You could see different prices for the same product, as it could be listed by many sellers." Several chemist shops ran out of N95 masks as people rushed in large numbers to get respirators. To prevent hoarding and sale at higher prices, the Maharashtra government has banned the sale of N95 masks without doctors' prescription.