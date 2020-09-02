Just a few days ago, there were false rumours about massive crocodiles having escaped in Pakistan's Karachi following severe floods. But it was found to be fake reports with some pics from Philippines and an old video from Gujarat. Now another video of crocodile on the loose in Gujarat has come up. But this is a real instance following the recent spell of heavy rains.The reptile was seen jumping into a lake in Kutch. But netizens have given it a funny spin calling it a crocodile's suicide. The video has been doing the rounds on Twitter in the last two days. Crocodiles in Karachi Streets Escaped From Manghopir Shrine? Pics and Video of Reptile on Flooded Streets Shared With Fake Claims! Know The Truth.

Over the weekend, parts of Gujarat were battered with rains creating a flood-like situations in some regions. Heavy rainfall was seen in districts of Panchmahal, Rajkot, Banaskantha, Vadodara, Botad, Ahmedabad. Several rivers and lakes also overflowed disrupting normal life. Amid this, a video of almost 10-feet-long crocodile on the road was captured on posted on social media. The reptile was spotted on the road in Vandhay village of Kutch. It climbed over a wall and then jumped into the Ishwar Lake here. Many people have shared the small clip on social media. Gujarat Farmer Finds 8-Foot Long Crocodile Under His Bed, View Scary Pics!

Check The Video Here:

Mini Godzilla on Road 🐊 A ten feet long crocodile was seen on a public road in Vandhay of Bhuj taluka,Ishwar Sagar lake is home of crocodiles. Giant crocodile was spotted on the way from Ishwar Sagar, Ram temple in Vandhay to Umiya Mataji temple#Kutch #Gujarat #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/Lnhwq78SFz — Ronak Gajjar (@ronakdgajjar) August 31, 2020

Someone shared the same clip and wrote, "Crocodile commits suicide in Kutch, Gujarat." The user has also added some sad music in the background. Check the video here:

Crocodile commits suicide in Kutch, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/FceetwSJU8 — Leonardo DiTintin (@iamtintin__) September 1, 2020

That music though! It is not very uncommon to see a crocodile in parts of Gujarat. Last year also during the floods, these reptiles had strayed into residential areas. It was rescued and handed over to the forest officials.

