Crocodiles in Karachi Streets Escaped From Manghopir Shrine? Pics and Video of Reptile on Flooded Streets Shared With Fake Claims! Know The Truth

Parts of Pakistan have received heavy rains in the last two days. Many parts of the city of Karachi are submerged underwater due to the heavy rainfall. Among the many videos and pictures doing the rounds online to show the situation of the place, one with crocodiles in them are going viral. Pictures showing a huge crocodile in the water on the street, along with a video of reptile chasing some people have been shared online. Both pics and well as the video is being passed with a fake claim, one stating the crocodiles have escaped from Manghopir Shrine here. The pictures and videos are from different instances and not from Pakistan at all.

Karachi has been experiencing severe rain from the past few days affecting thousands of homes here. But have crocodiles found their way on the flooded streets of Karachi? No. The picture which shows two giant reptiles in the water is not from Pakistan but from Phillippines. These are old pictures. In another case, a video of crocodile chasing after two people in flooded water is also shared online claiming to be from Karachi. That incident is from India's Vadodara floods last year. Karachi Family Keeps Giraffes as Pets! Forest Authorities Intervene After Angry Netizens Demand Action (Watch Viral Video).

Check The Viral Pic Here:

This is not a snapshot from National Geographic society, these crocodiles are found in North Nazimabad and Surjani Town, in Karachi. They escaped from Mangopeer....by this one can imagine the stress level of the people of Karachi..... pic.twitter.com/ofTrNCWzOA — Syeda Yasmeen Ali (@yasmeen_9) August 26 2020

Here's The Video of Crocodile:

Both of these are fake claims. Some people have pointed out that the pictures are almost three years old. Officials from Sindh Wildlife also tweeted that they visited the Mangopir Shrine after they got calls that the crocodiles in here had escaped. But it turned out to be baseless, they even showed that the crocodiles were still inside. They have posted a video on their Twitter account dismissing the claims.

Check It Here:

Sindh Wildlife Officials Hasnain & Naeem, deputed for covering wildlife issues within Karachi city premises rushed 2 shrine of 'Mangho Pir' on news spread on social media regarding escape of sacred crocodile having historical significance with the shrine The news proved baseless! pic.twitter.com/K5uYKhr2a3 — SindhWildlife (@sindhwildlife) August 24, 2020

Coming to the video of crocodile appearing to chase people, it is a rescue video from Vadodara in Gujarat from last year. The video shared on Twitter is a small edited part shared and induces fear among the viewers. But it is actually from a rescue operation. Vadodara Rains: Crocodile Ventures Into Residential Colony Near Lalbaug, Attacks Dog; Watch Video.

Check The Full Video Here:

So both the pictures and video of crocodiles in Karachi are fake news. They only add to the fear and set panic among people in here. So if you come across such tweets or messages passing on such messages then do call them out and bring it to the notice that these are fake claims.

Fact check

Claim : Crocodiles in Karachi Streets Escaped From Manghopir Shrine Conclusion : The claims are fake. The pics and videos are not from Pakistan. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).