Cyclone Nisarga: #Alibag & #CycloneUpdate Trend on Twitter with Pics, Videos and Even Funny Memes; Check out Latest Posts

Cyclone. (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

While the world braves the coronavirus pandemic, cyclone Nisarg is said to hit the southwestern coastline of India. Yes, another cyclone after it has been not even 3 weeks to super cyclone Amphan that created massive devastation in the eastern coastline of India. Kolkata and Odisha were received the worst of this super cyclone. However, in terms of cyclone Nisarg, people are trying to prepare themselves for the worst. However, social media has always come in handy in situations like this one. #NisargaCyclone, #NisargaCycloneUpdates, #MumbaiCycloneAlert are some of the top trends on Twitter with people sharing weather updates in their area to pictures and videos if available. Some are also trying to cool off the stress by sharing funny memes and jokes about how 2020 couldn't get any worse and how people who have already faced Amphan might be reacting to cyclone Nisarga. Cyclone Nisarga Live Path Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Current Position of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug Today.

However, the updates have it that Nisarga Cyclone has been intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. It wasn't considered that big of threat but it looks like it has enhanced its pace. It is currently said to have laid centred over the east-central Arabian Sea about 165km southwest of Alibag & 215km south of Mumbai, says Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Earth Science. He further said that heavy rainfalls likely over Coastal K'taka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat next few hours. It is being expected to make landfall between Alibag & Shrivardhan around 2-3 PM today. Peak impact on Mumbai especially South Mumbai likely between midday to 4 PM. However, there is no need to panic. Arrangements have been made and the disaster management team has rescued as many people as they can to prevent any kind of harm to people. Take a look at some of the posts:

#NisargaCyclone intensified into severe cyclonic storm&lay centred at 0530 hrs over eastcentral Arabian Sea about 165km southwest of Alibag&215km south of Mumbai.Heavy rainfalls likely over Coastal K'taka,Goa,Maharashtra,Gujarat next few hrs:Dr Harsh Vardhan,Min of Earth Sciences pic.twitter.com/bWkds7nbXn — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Strong Winds Hitting Ratnagiri

Nisarga Has Been Said To Have Intensified

#CycloneNisarga has intensified further, eye diameter has decreased to about 65 km during the past hour. Wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 mph: Government of India pic.twitter.com/iVyQF6xa34 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

People Are Sending Out Prayers

#Mumbai n #Gujarat Prayers for you all.🙏 Now #Mumbai facing a big problem from #Covid_19 now #Cyclone 😥 God save us Hope ye cyclone Corona bhi apne sath leta jayega#CycloneNisarga likely to make landfall today afternoon. Stay safe #wednesdaymorning#MumbaiCycloneAlert pic.twitter.com/JvG3Tl4g3s — RAJAT ( Stay At Home 🙏🏻) (@RajatNarayanSi2) June 3, 2020

Please Stay Indoors

Received a #CycloneUpdate mail from @USAndMumbai about #CycloneNisarga which will make landfall in Maharashtra, Goa & Gujarat tomorrow. Praying for Maharashtra (Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar & Nashik districts), Gujarat, and Goa! #NisargaCyclone pic.twitter.com/zGnCnzsjfl — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) June 2, 2020

Here's How The Sky Looks

Updates From Pune

Windy and rainy in #Pune 30. #CycloneUpdate P2 board flew off the hinge. pic.twitter.com/htDYyuijqa — Swarada Chitale (@swarada) June 3, 2020

Netizens Are Using Memes To Calm Their Stress

Congratulations ; You made it to june ⚡ Welcome to Level 6 of JUMANJI#CycloneUpdate #NisargaCyclone pic.twitter.com/mGTcFC7oHc — Chirag jani (@JaniChiragjani) June 3, 2020

Stress Buster

#CycloneUpdate #CycloneNisarg *When Natural Disaster occurs and I start TV* My parents be like : pic.twitter.com/oDRfyzmwJv — Heisenberg (@methmemer) June 3, 2020

Year 2020 Memes

Cyclone Nisarga is said to be headed towards the coastline of north Maharashtra and south Gujarat, likely to hit between Harihareshwar in Raigad district, south of Mumbai, and Daman. Districts like Raigad, Palghar, Valsad, Navsari and Surat have been put on alert. While it has been predicted that the coastal areas will have heavy to very heavy rainfall until June 4, it is important that you don't panic. Keep essentials by your side and maybe even expect a power cut in some areas. At its strongest, Nisarga is said to have a wind speed in the range 95-105 km per hour. It is roughly predicted to be of strength 2 on a 1-to-5 of the strength of cyclones that arise in the Indian Ocean. Cyclone Amphan was Category 5 and it was called a Super Cyclone!