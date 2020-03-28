Dalgona Coffee TikTok Videos: Netizens Try The Latest Viral Trend of Brewing Thick Coffee at Home (Check Recipes)

Dalgona Coffee Tiktok Videos (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

If you are active on TikTok more in these days of quarantine, then you must have come across coffee brewing videos that are going viral. A new food trend of Dalgona Coffee is going viral on TikTok and other social media platforms. Dalgona coffee is essentially a very easy coffee that is made with a blender, creating a thick foam, served on over a layer of milk. It requires just three ingredients and is thus very easy to make. It does not take long for a video to become viral and start a trend. The same is with Dalgona coffee since everybody is not trying their hand at making this thick brew and posting the videos on TikTok and Instagram. We have got you a collection of viral TikTok videos of Dalgona coffee.

Dalgona name comes after a South Korean sweet candy by the same name. The hashtag #Dalgonacoffee has close to 70 million views on TikTok! What is it about this coffee, that has made it so viral? Well, it is actually quite simple to make it and barely takes 5 minutes if you have a good blender. Dalgona Coffee Recipes: Here's How to Brew the Perfect Beverage Quickly at Home; Watch Videos of Whipped Coffee Going Viral on Social Media.

Check That Thick Whisk!

Looks so Yum!

So Quick and Easy to Make

Here's a Matcha Coffee Version

Here's a Whipped Chocolate Milk Using Same Method:

You Can Add Whipped Cream Too:

There are a lot of TikTok users who have tried making their own versions of the Dalgona coffee and posted the videos online. You too can join in this latest viral trend and enjoy a good cold brew as your evening coffee. From the videos, it sure looks yummy! Do you plan to try it out too? Do let us know in the comments section, how you like it.