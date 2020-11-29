Dev Diwali is a festival on Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. It falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika and takes place fifteen days after Diwali. Dev Diwali 2020 falls on November 29. Devotees light the ghats of River Ganges with lamps on the occasion. The beauty of lighted lamps shining in the night attracts tourists from around the world. People wish each other on the occasion by sending Happy Dev Deepavali wishes and greetings. As we observe Dev Deepavali 2020, people have taken to social media platforms extending greetings and wishes on the occasion. Twitterati is sharing pictures of the ghats from last year where it is completely lit up making it a beautiful sight to behold. Dev Deepawali 2020 Dos & Don'ts: From Kartik Poornima Snan to Fasting, Things You Can Do to Bring in Good Luck, Happiness & Blessings.

The observance is sometimes called Deva-Diwali or Deva-Deepawali also. Dev Deepavali is also celebrated as Karthik Purnima. Dev Diwali is often referred to as the "Diwali of Gods". On the occasion, devotees light earthen lamps and pray to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva on the occasion. They also take a holy dip in River Ganges called Kartik Snaan in Varanasi, which is prohibited this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also share these Happy Dev Diwali wishes to greet a loved one on the occasion.

Happy Dev Diwali Wishes to Everyone!

🗓️Sunday, November 29, 2020 👯Balsanskar Classes for Children 👉Importance of Vaikunth Chaturdashi and Dev Deepavali ! 🕔 5.00 p.m. Note : The Satsangs will be in Hindi. 🖥️ Watch Live @https://t.co/SCUp6XBSIXhttps://t.co/EuXzkn6ooC#SundayMotivation pic.twitter.com/WZdskF0V2x — Sonali Deokar (@Sonali09718632) November 29, 2020

Dev Deepavali Greetings to All!

Happy Dev Diwali Free covid-19 pic.twitter.com/sa4lYJ11CD — ADITYA KUMAR (@singhadi0999) November 29, 2020

Karthika Deepam Wishes in Tamil:

Happy Dev Diwali

Happy Festivities, Everyone!

It is believed that on Dev Diwali the Gods descended on Earth on the night of Kartik Purnima, which falls 15 days after Diwali. It marks the victory of Lord Shiva over demon Tripurasur. Hence, Dev Deepawali Utsav is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).