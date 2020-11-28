Dev Diwali or Dev Deepavali is an auspicious day observed during the seventh Hindu month of Kartik. Dev Deepavali 2020 falls on November 29. Dev Diwali is often referred to as the "Diwali of Gods". Devotees light earthen lamps and pray to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva on the occasion. They also take a holy dip in River Ganges called Kartik Snaan in Varanasi, which is prohibited this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People wish each other on the occasion by exchanging Dev Deepavali wishes and HD Images. We also bring to you Dev Deepavali WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS.

The Dev Deepavali is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. It falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika and takes place fifteen days after Diwali. It is believed that on Dev Diwali the Gods descend on Earth on the night of Kartik Purnima, which falls 15 days after Diwali. Dev Deepavali marks the victory of Lord Shiva over demon Tripurasur. Hence, Dev Deepawali Utsav is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima. As the observance, we bring to you wishes and messages which you can greet your dear ones with. Send these to your loved ones and celebrate the day.

Dev Deepawali 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing That You Are Blessed With the Strength to Choose Right Over Wrong in Life. Happy Dev Diwali!

Dev Deepawali Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Let the Diyas Ward Off Evil From Your Life. Let Your Smile Last for a Lifetime. Wishing a Blessed Dev Deepawali!

Dev Deepawali Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Your Dreams Bloom Into Life. Let Your Life Be Enriched With Prosperity. Stay Blessed This Dev Deepawali

Dev Deepawali 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Spread the Spirit of Love With Your Loved Ones! Happy Dev Deepawali to You.

Dev Deepawali 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Deepon Ka Ye Pawan Tyohar Aapke Liye Laye Khushiyan Hazaar, Lakshmi Ji Viraaje Aapke Dwaar, Humari Shubhkamnayein Kare Sweekar! Shubh Dev Deepavali!

How to Download Dev Deepavali WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send greetings on festivities. You can also download Dev Deepavali WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your loved ones. We wish you all a Happy Dev Deepavali.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).