Purnima Tithi, also known as Full Moon Day, is considered as an auspicious day for Hindus across India. It is observed on the last day of Shukla Paksha and is regarded as a powerful day in Hindu tradition. It marks the time when the Moon is completely illuminated and positioned opposite the Sun. Purnima carries deep significance.

Devotees believe that observing fasts, offering prayers, and engaging in charitable acts on Purnima bring blessings and lead to growth and prosperity. In this article, we bring you the Purnima 2026 calendar, Full Moon dates, Poornima significance and important fasting dates that you need to know. Paush Purnima 2025 Date: What Is the Significance of Paush Purnima Upavasa? Purnima Tithi, Moonrise Time and Fasting Rituals To Observe the Holy Day.

Purnima Significance and Rituals

As per Hindu traditions, observing a fast on Purnima day is considered auspicious. Devotees who meditate and worship the deities on this day with devotion are believed to have their desires fulfilled. On the Purnima day, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and pledge to observe a fast, followed by prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

The fast is said to bring peace, happiness, and prosperity into the lives of devotees. On this day, devotees also engage in acts of charity, such as donating food, clothes, and money. Donating to the needy, especially giving cows or grains, holds a special place of significance.

Purnima 2026 Calendar and Full Moon Dates

January 3, 2026, Saturday: Pausha, Shukla Purnima

February 1, 2026, Sunday: Magha, Shukla Purnima

March 3, 2026, Tuesday: Phalguna, Shukla Purnima

April 1, 2026, Wednesday: Chaitra, Shukla Purnima

April 2, 2026, Thursday: Chaitra, Shukla Purnima

May 1, 2026, Friday: Vaishakha, Shukla Purnima

May 30, 2026, Saturday: Jyeshtha, Shukla Purnima

May 31, 2026, Sunday: Jyeshtha, Shukla Purnima

June 29, 2026, Monday: Jyeshtha, Shukla Purnima

July 29, 2026, Wednesday: Ashadha, Shukla Purnima

August 27, 2026, Thursday: Shravana, Shukla Purnima

August 28, 2026, Friday: Shravana, Shukla Purnima

September 26, 2026, Saturday: Bhadrapada, Shukla Purnima

October 25, 2026, Sunday: Ashwina, Shukla Purnima

October 26, 2026, Monday: Ashwina, Shukla Purnima

November 24, 2026, Tuesday: Kartika, Shukla Purnima

December 23, 2026, Wednesday: Margashirsha, Shukla Purnima

The Purnima day holds great cultural and religious significance across India. It is said that devotees who observe a fast on this day are blessed with happiness and prosperity.

