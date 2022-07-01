Doctors don't just have miraculous capabilities BUT some doctors also believe in having a sense of humour. Laughter, after all, is the best medicine. LOL. Whenever a person falls ill, they go to the doctor. Doctors are often given the same status as God. Many people have received a lease of new life from helpful doctors who treat their patients with utmost care. The COVID-19 pandemic period is a perfect example. Everyone recognised the importance of doctors and the world saw how doctors work day and night to save the lives of patients. National Doctor's Day is celebrated every year on July 1 in the honour of doctors. National Doctors’ Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Doctor’s Day With WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes and GIF Greetings.

What better day than National Doctors' Day 2022 to share hilarious memes and jokes with your doctor friends? Every year in India, Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 as the birthday of Dr Bidhan Chandra Rai. Apart from being a great doctor, Bidhan Chandra Rai has also been the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. In the year 1991, the Central Government started celebrating National Doctors Day. As we celebrate this day, it is only fair to bring in some humour in the lives of your favourite doctors by sharing some of the most hilarious memes and jokes. If you are looking for some really amazing ones, we have your back! Check out:

Photo Credits: Twitter

Photo Credits: Twitter

Photo Credits: Twitter

Photo Credits: Twitter

Photo Credits: Twitter

Photo Credits: Twitter

Both the birthday and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Rai are on July 1. Therefore, this day is celebrated in his honour on this great man. Talking about the importance of celebrating National Doctors Day, people are made aware of the importance of doctors on this day. Also, the contribution of doctors to our lives is appreciated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2022 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).