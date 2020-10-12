Mumbai, October 12: Several areas in Mumbai, including Navi Mumbai, Thane and other parts faced massive power outage due to power grid failure. People took to Twitter to complain of the same and within minutes #powercut was trending on the microblogging site. Condom brand Durex took note of the buzz on social media and released a witty social media creative. The ad said-"Trust us! It's a sign. #Mumbai #PowerCut, followed by a link to buy their products online."

The ad using the hashtag #Powercut took a witty approach and jumped on the bandwagon. The creative showed various emoticon like video calls, mailbox, phone calls which have been disabled, except for the emoticon which showed a bed. Mumbai Power Cut Update: No Electricity in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai And Other Areas Due to Power Grid Failure; Here's What We Know So Far.

Here's the social media creative by Durex:

Durex social media ad (Photo Credits: Facebook screenshot)

As a result of the power failure today, local train services were also halted, thus causing extreme inconvenience to the people. Services on both the Western Line and Central line were, however, resumed after power supply was restored. Students who had their online classes and exams complained that they couldn't attend it due to power failure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).