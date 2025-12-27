Mumbai, December 27: Local train services in Mumbai will be affected on Sunday, December 28, as the railways have announced a "Sunday mega block". Amid the scheduled mega block announced by the railways, there is a general perception among people that every Sunday, a mega block in Mumbai affects local train services in the city. This led them to look for answers to questions such as "Is there a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, December 28, 2025?" and "Will local train services be affected on Central, Western and other railway lines in the city?"

Every Sunday, the railways announce a scheduled mega block, which affects local train services in Mumbai. However, the Sunday mega block does not affect all railway lines operating in Mumbai. As per the announcement, there will be a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, December 28, on the Western, Central and Harbour lines. This means that there will be no mega block on the Transharbour and Uran lines. Scroll below to know more. What Is Fake Mumbai Local Train Ticket Scam? How Edited Screenshots and Bogus QR Codes Are Flooding Mumbai Locals.

Is There a Sunday Mega Block on December 28? Which Railway Lines Will Be Affected?

The Sunday mega block on December 28 will be undertaken on the Central, Harbour and Western lines. According to the detailed schedule, there will be a mega block between the Up and Down fast lines on the Central line between Matunga and Mulund station. The mega block on the Central line will be from 11:05 AM to 3:45 AM. On the other hand, the railways have announced a five and a half hour mega block on the Harbour line.

The Sunday mega block on the Harbour line will be held on the Up and Down lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Chunabhatti stations from 11:10 AM to 4:40 PM. Meanwhile, the Western line will witness a full day block with multiple local train services to be cancelled. As per the details, the railways will be undertaking a major Non-Interlocking Block on the Western line for the commissioning of the Electronic Interlocking (EI) panel at Borivali. The block will be held on the UP and Down fast lines on December 27-28 from 01:00 hours to 07:00 hours. Mumbai Local Shocker: ‘Mentally Unstable’ Man Pushes College Girl off Ladies Coach of Moving Panvel-CMST Train, Arrested (Disturbing Video).

Railways said that the UP Mail/Express trains will skip a halt at Borivali station during the block period. They also said that platforms 8 and 9 will be suspended till December 29 after the block.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Facebook Account of M-Indicator). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : There is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, December 28, which will affect local train services in the city. Conclusion : Yes, there is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, December 28. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Western, Central, and Harbour lines. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2025 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).