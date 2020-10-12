Mumbai, October 12: Large parts of Mumbai and its suburbs are facing power failure, due to which several trains have been held up. BEST in a tweet informed that the city's power outage is because of the "TATAs incoming electric supply failure". Traffic signals in some areas too have also stopped working. People took to Twitter to complain about the same. Mumbai Power Cut: Online Exams Affected Due to Electricity Failure in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; Students Take to Twitter to Complain.

Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes, said Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut. Mumbai Power Outage: Several Areas Including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar Without Electricity; BEST Says Failure Due to Interruption in Tata Power Supply, Local Trains Halted.

Here's what we know so far about Mumbai's power outage:

Here's the tweet from BEST

Electric supply in Mumbai interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure: Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Adani's tweet on power outage:

AEML is currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai Around 385MW through AEML Dahanu generation. Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused. (2/2) — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) October 12, 2020

Local trains halted:

#PowerOutage Mumbai Suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 12, 2020

Emergency Numbers:

Due to power supply failure in Mumbai region, residents of Mumbai are requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-22694725 and 022-22704403 in case of emergencies, informed BMC in a tweet.

Several suburban trains on the central line and the western line have been suspended. The online classes and exams were also affected due to power breakdown. Students took to Twitter to complain about how they had online exams scheduled and could not take them due to the electricity failure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).