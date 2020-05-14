Dust Storm, Heavy Rains Hit Delhi-NCR Second Time in May, Residents Share Video And Pictures of Sudden Change in Weather

Dust storm in Delhi-NCR (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 14: In a sudden change in weather, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a massive dust storm and heavy rains on Thursday evening. Pictures and videos shared by residents of Delhi-NCR showed strong winds whipping up a dust storm that swept the national capital, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and neighbouring areas. Heavy rainfall also occurred in parts of Delhi and surrounding areas. There was a reduction in visibility as the sky turned dark due to the dust storm. Monsoon 2020: Rainfall Likely to Hit Kerala on June 1, to Be Delayed by 3–7 Days in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Several Other States, Says IMD.

According to private weather forecast agency, Skymet, Delhi-NCR is likely to witness dust storm and thundershower with strong winds during the next 24 hours. "#WeatherAlert for #Delhi NCR: Spell of dust storm and thundershower with strong winds is likely over Baghpat, Central, East, West, Noth and South Delhi, #Faridabad, #Noida, #Ghaziabad, #Gurgugram, Hapur, Jhajjar, #Meerut, Shahdara, Sonipat districts during next 2-4hrs," read a tweet by Skymet Weather.

Dust Storm Sweeps Delhi-NCR, Watch Videos And Pictures:

Strong winds whipped up dust storms across Delhi and Noida area turning the sky dark and giving some relief from heat.#duststorm#WeatherUpdate#Delhi #ncr pic.twitter.com/sOxg1wBjGk — Vansh Manglani (@ManglaniVansh) May 14, 2020

Dust storm hits Delhi today evening..temperature cools down pic.twitter.com/V4WrbqqgrY — vijay singh (@vijayssingh1) May 14, 2020

#WATCH Dust storm & strong winds hit parts of Delhi, visuals from Janpath area. pic.twitter.com/wePKOOMQUD — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

Last week, light rainfall and dust storm hit the national capital and neighbouring regions and brought much-needed relief from the sweltering heat. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the sudden change in weather was the consequence of an active western disturbance.

"The activity is due to western disturbance. It has resulted in dust storms, thunderstorms and light rainfall. The wind speed is currently 60 km per hour," Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of IMD's North-West Meteorological Centre had told IANS.