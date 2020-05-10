Dust Storm Sweeps Delhi-NCR, Sky Turns Dark, Residents Share Video And Pictures of Sudden Change in Weather

Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 10: In a sudden change in weather, Delhi witnessed a massive dust storm on Sunday morning. Pictures and videos showed dust storm enveloping the national capital. A similar situation prevailed in the National Capital Region where Noida and other parts saw strong winds and dust. Residents of Delhi-NCR shared pictures and video showing dust storm sweeping the region.

Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning, but the visibility got reduced to a minimum around noon as dark clouds covered the sky. Subsequently, light rain and high-velocity winds swept the region. While the Delhi-NCR witnessed dust storm, the sky turned dark in Punjab and parts of Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rains lashed some northern parts of the country.

Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR: Watch Videos And Pictures

Dust storm envelops #Delhi in a sudden change of weather; Visuals from Gazipur flyover pic.twitter.com/iZZqzEldqw — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

#WATCH Dust storm envelops #Delhi in a sudden change of weather; Visuals from Gazipur area pic.twitter.com/GEot2byafd — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

A massive dust storm hits Delhi; Visuals from Vasant Vihar area pic.twitter.com/OoVhztROsU — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

Strong winds in #Noida #rain sky has turned dark. Temperature has dropped pleasantly. pic.twitter.com/cqclKjSqJZ — Sidhant Mamtany (@SidMamtany) May 10, 2020

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the sudden change in weather is the consequence of an active western disturbance. Thundery development with light to medium showers is expected to further bring down the temperature, the Met department predicted.