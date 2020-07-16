Looks like the year 2020 is in no mood to spare us, with its rage only firing up each day. Yet another earthquake shook Gujarat and this time it measured 4.5 on the Richter Scale impacting Rajkot in Gujarat at 7:40 am. The National Center for Seismology revealed that the epicentre of the earthquake was 22 km southwest of Rajkot. We are amid a pandemic that is taking lives almost every day and advised to stay at home, maintaining social distancing. However, earthquakes make situations tricky as people genuinely wonder if they should stay at home or run outside to protect themselves. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake Measuring 4.5 on Richter Scale Hits Rajkot.

For western India, this is the second earthquake to hit this month. But honestly, what else do you expect from 2020? The year has been giving us such a hard time that people have now resorted to funny memes and jokes to de-stress themselves. 2020 has been such a terrible year so far that now it is, really... FUNNY. We should stop saying the year cannot get any worse, but it is now clear that somewhere, some satan is listening to us, accepting it as a challenge and giving us even worse times. Some of the most hilarious memes and jokes have taken over social media, because this year, nothing even is surprising us anymore. Aliens? Bring it on. People flying? Quite possible! It is 2020 and nothing seems impossible anymore. But for now, we are dealing with earthquake, so here are funny memes and jokes:

#earthquake felt in Rajkot People: God save us from 2020 . God: pic.twitter.com/QGMgNRB9wa — M E H A R |احتشام مہر| (@its__mehar) July 16, 2020

LOL

After delhi now #earthquake felt in Rajkot. Le Earthquake to indians : pic.twitter.com/KI4yGoJ1Go — Shreya Jain (@sanskari_kudii) July 16, 2020

Relatable

*Me sitting in home to be safe from Corona.* 2020 to #earthquake - pic.twitter.com/aq5QVyUexn — Shaswat (@Shaswat19553866) July 16, 2020

Can't Even

PK Vibes

Oh No

Why?

Now #earthquake feel in rajkot earthquake to people in 2020 pic.twitter.com/Syl748dYJS — Sahil (@o_sahil2) July 16, 2020

Regular Stuff

#earthquake feel in rajkot Me not surprise at all because it's 2020 pic.twitter.com/TzObMwuVZp — Sahil (@o_sahil2) July 16, 2020

On a serious note though, North and West India have been facing earthquakes one after the other it is important to remain prepared at this time and not stress out. On July 5, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded with its epicentre around 14 kms from Bhachau in Kutch district of Gujarat. Moreover, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Karimganj in Assam at 7:57 am. Kutch, Gujrat has been considered to be a “very high risk” seismic zone. On June 14, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake had shaken several parts of Saurashtra region. People are reminded of the massive destruction Gujarat had suffered in 2001 when a high-intensity earthquake had hit the western side of India.

