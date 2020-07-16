Ahmedabad, July 16: A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake in Rajkot took place at 7.40 am. Following the quake, panic gripped among the residents.

A similar earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Una in Himachal Pradesh struck at 4.47 am today. Following this, tremors were felt in the other parts of the region. As per details, no loss of property or injuries has been reported as of yet. Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake Measuring 2.3 on Richter Scale Hits Una.

Since last few months, low--intensity earthquakes have been frequently hitting several northern states in India. Earlier on July 5, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude, with its epicentre around 14 kms from Bhachau in Kutch district in Gujarat. It was preceded by four minor quakes of 1.8, 1.6, 1.7 and 2.1 magnitude between 1.50 am and 4.32 pm, the official said.

