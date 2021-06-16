New Delhi, June 16: At the time when the world is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, some mischievous elements are spreading fake news on social media regarding coronavirus, its treatment and COVID-19 vaccination. One such social media post, which is going viral, claimed that anaesthetics could prove life-threatening for COVID-19 vaccinated people. However, the PIB Fact Check team termed it "fake".

The PIB Fact Check said that there was no scientific evidence which proved that anaesthetics are life-threating for people who had received jabs of COVID-19 vaccine. It also asked people not to belived in these fake news and get vaccinated and verify the news before sharing it. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Can Be Done on VaccinRegis App? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Message.

The PIB Fact Check team tweeted, "A post claiming that anaesthetics can be life-threatening for #COVID19 vaccinated people is doing the rounds on social media #PIBFactCheck: this claim is #FAKE. There is NO scientific evidence till date to confirm the claim. Don't fall for misinformation. GET vaccinated."

Tweet By PIB Fact Check:

A post claiming that anaesthetics can be life-threatening for #COVID19 vaccinated people is doing the rounds on social media#PIBFactCheck: ▶️This claim is #FAKE ▶️There is NO scientific evidence till date to confirm the claim ▶️Don't fall for misinformation. GET vaccinated pic.twitter.com/y6SASyZPQl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 16, 2021

It is not the first time that fake news went viral on social media to hamper the government's efforts in the fight against COVID-19. Last month, another fake news had claimed that taking the vaccine jab causes infertility in women and men. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the COVID-19 vaccines that are being administered to people in India are completely safe.

LatestLY advises people not to believe in such fake news and visit only government websites for authentic information.

