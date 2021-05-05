COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Can Be Done on VaccinRegis App? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Message

New Delhi, May 5: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the COVID-19 vaccination registration can be done easily by downloading a mobile application. The fake post claims that one can register hassle-free by downloading the mobile app named 'VaccinRegis' using the link that has been provided along with the post. The misleading post further claims that registration of COVID-19 vaccination is now open on the app for all age groups. Co-WIN Portal Guide: How to Use Age Filter to Make COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Booking Process Smoother.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made in the post is fake. "The link is Fake. Beware of fraudsters! Do not register for COVID-19 vaccination via this link", the PIB stated. It must be noted that people can register and book slots for the COVID-19 vaccine on the official website of CoWIN portal- cowin.gov.in or use UMANG or Aarogya Setu app for the registration process. COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Can Be Booked Through WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Viral Image.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

To register and book a slot for #COVID19Vaccine visit CoWIN portal at https://t.co/3oDt2YbN22 or use UMANG & Aarogya Setu app.#PIBFacTree pic.twitter.com/d1wHw88zwC — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 4, 2021

The government has time and again asked people to be cautious about such fake and misleading posts on social media. People have been advised to rely only on the official notification from the relevant authorities and cross-check any such claim being made on social media to avoid any inconvenience.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses (as per data available at 8 am today). More than 94.47 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (94,47,614) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Fact check

Claim : A message claims that people can register for COVID-19 Vaccination by downloading VaccinRegis app through a link given in the viral message. Conclusion : The link is Fake. PIB fact check warned people to beware of fraudsters and not to register for COVID-19 vaccination via this link. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).