Arunachal Pradesh Villagers Living Near McMahon Line in Tawang Vacate Village Amid Rising Tension Between India and China? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Post

New Delhi, September 11: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that several villagers in Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh have vacated their village amid rising border tensions between India and China. The post claims that villagers near McMahon Line in Tawang have left their village as border tension between the two nations in eastern Ladakh have been rising. The claim states: ‘Amid rising tension between India and China in eastern Ladakh, villagers near McMahon Line in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh have vacated the village’.

Rubbishing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said this claim is not true and is completely misleading. It added saying that villagers are not vacating their villages near the border between India and China. "This claim is NOT true. Villagers are not vacating their villages near the border between India and China", the PIB fact check stated. Govt Providing Rs 2000 to Every Girl Child Under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ayush Yojana? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Scheme.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

Claim: Amid rising tension between #India and #China in eastern #Ladakh, villagers near McMahon Line in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh have vacated the village. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is NOT true. Villagers are not vacating their villages near the border between India and China. pic.twitter.com/COvZTjVsuF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 10, 2020

The fake news comes at a time amid border tensions between India and China where the Indian Army and the Chinese People''s Liberation Army (PLA) have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh since early May. According to reports, during talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow, both countries agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side. They agreed, therefore, that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions.

At a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, fake news is spreading like wildfire on social media platforms, triggering panic among people. In a bid to curb fake news, the government has time and again urged people of the country not to believe in such misinformation. The government has taken several initiatives to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake information which is being floated on digital platforms.

