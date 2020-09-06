Govt Providing Rs 2000 to Every Girl Child Under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ayush Yojana? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Scheme

New Delhi, September 6: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Central government is providing Rs 2000 to every girl child. The post further adds that the government has rolling out the money under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ayush Yojana. The misleading post has triggered confusion among people. The claim states: 'The government is providing ₹2000 to every girl child under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ayush Yojana'.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) states that the ad is fake and misleading as there is no such scheme under the central government. "This claim is Fake. There is no such scheme under the central government. Please beware of such bogus schemes!", a tweet by PIB read. Each Citizen Will Get Rs 7,500 Cash as Relief Fund? PIB Fact Check Finds Viral WhatsApp Message Fake.

Here's the tweet:

Claim: The government is providing ₹2000 to every girl child under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ayush Yojana. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. There is no such scheme under the central government. Please beware of such bogus schemes! pic.twitter.com/dYLWHul3Kx — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 5, 2020

The government has taken several initiatives to curb fake news by doing a fact check of the fake information which verifies information being floated in digital medium. Fake news is spreading like wildfire amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a bid to curb fake news, the government has time and again urged people of the country not to believe in such misinformation.

Fact check

Claim : The government is providing Rs 2000 to every girl child under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ayush Yojana. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB stated that this claim is Fake as there is no such scheme under the central government. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).