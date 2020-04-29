Banks to Remain Closed For 13 Days in May 2020 Due to Public Holidays? Here's a Fact-Check on The Fake News

13 Bank Holidays in May 2020? Fake News | (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, April 29: Will banks, the fundamental cornerstone of the financial system, remain closed for a cumulative total of 13 days in the month of May? No. The public and private lenders will not remain off for these number of days in the month. After several media outlets stated that a spree of public holidays would force the banks to remain closed, a fact-check found their reports to be factually incorrect. Banks in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar Deliver Cash at Doorstep in Hotspots Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Claim: Due to the festive occasions Buddh Purnima (May 7), Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (May 8), Shab-e-Qadar (May 21), Jamaat-ul-Wida (May 22) and Eid al-Fitr (May 25), some regions will find banks closed for upto 13 days, the reports said on Tuesday. The observance of Labour Day on May 1, along with four Sundays and 2 non-working Saturday will lead to bank closures on 13 days this month, they added.

Fact-Check: The reports were found to be speculative and void of base as the year calendar released by the Punjab National Bank - the country's second largest state-run lender - shows the number of off-days in the banking sector this month are lower as claimed.

A for Apple B for Banks F for #FakeNewsAlert M for Media ....reporting that Banks will be closed #13Days in May. Which is Fake. Plz check Bank Calendar 2020. pic.twitter.com/Ig2wFZGvxC — Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) April 28, 2020

Editor- TRP gng Down, Need Breaking News. Reporter- 100 Deaths due to Corona Edi.- No something exciting. Repo.- Economy on 45 yrs Low. Edi.- No Something explosive. Repo.- Banks will remain Closed #13Days in May. Editor- PROMOTED!#FakeNewsAlert Banks are not closed 13 Days. pic.twitter.com/mQcHGUxq0q — Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) April 28, 2020

Amid the state of lockdown imposed in all parts of the nation to contain coronavirus, the banks are functioning at a reduced strength for a limited number of hours. The branches are open for customers in most regions between 10 am to 2 pm. However, the ATM machines in all parts of the nation are categorised under essential services and functioning round the clock.

