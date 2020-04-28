Banks in UP's Gautam Budha Nagar Deliver Cash at Doorstep in Hotspots Through 232 'Bank Mitra' Amid Coronvirus Lockdown

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Noida, April 28: Banks in Gautam Budha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh are doing doorstep delivery of cash in hotspots through 232 “Bank Mitras” amid coronavirus lockdown. Till now, the banks are providing this service in 19 locations. District Magistrate of Gautam Budha Nagar Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj said that the authorities are making efforts to enable hassle-free financial transactions in villages also. He also asked people to stay at home.

DM of the district in a tweet said, “Banks of GB Nagar doing doorstep delivery of cash in Hotspots thro 232 'BankMitras'. India post, through Aadhar enabled payment services, is serving in 19 locations. We shall make all efforts to enable hassle-free financial transactions in city n villages alike. StayHomeStaySafe.”

According to reports, there are 20 COVID-19 hotspots areas in Gautam Budha Nagar. These include, Nithari Sector 31, Chauda village, Sector 20, 15A, 19, 34, 45, 55 and 80 of Noida and Kendriya Vihar-2, Sector-82, Noida. In the last 24 hours, 190 samples were tested for coronavirus, out of which only five people were found out to be infected with COVID-19. Till now, over coronavirus cases have been reported from Noida.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,043 on Tuesday. Thirty-one deaths were also reported in the state. Meanwhile, 29,974 people have diagnosed with the deadly virus in India so far. COVID-19 claimed 934 lives in India. According to the Union Health Ministry, 7,027 patients have recovered until now.