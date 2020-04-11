Can High Temperatures Prevent Coronavirus Infection? PIB Debunks Fake News About COVID-19

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, April 11: One of the most common myths around coronavirus is that high temperature can either kill the virus. Despite no scientific evidence, many still believe they won't catch coronavirus if they stay in high temperature. The fake news has been going viral on social media platforms since the coronavirus outbreak in January. The Press Information Bureau on Saturday debunked the misinformation. Viral Audio Clip Claiming Vegetable Vendors Are Spreading Coronavirus by Licking, Spitting on Items is Fake.

"There is no scientific evidence to prove that coronavirus can be prevented in high temperature. Countries with hot weather too have reported #COVID19 cases," read a tweet by PIB. As mentioned by the PIB, no scientific study has proved that coronavirus does not survive in high temperatures. Also, claims such as drinking warm water and getting enough sunlight can prevent coronavirus infection. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates.

PIB Debunks Fake News About COVID-19:

Claim: exposure to high temperatures prevents #COVID19#PIBFactCheck: No! There is no scientific evidence to prove that coronavirus can be prevented in high temperature. Countries with hot weather too have reported #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/vXDjmFAFcl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 11, 2020

A deluge of fake news and misinformation around COVID-19 has erupted on social media platforms with many falling for false claims around the coronavirus outbreak. Readers are advised not to believe everything that they receive on WhatsApp and see on Facebook and Twitter. To catch verified updates on the coronavirus outbreak, check the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - - or visit .

