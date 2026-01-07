Is the Varanasi Ropeway Gondola Unsafe? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim, Says ‘Sway Was Under Permissible Limits’

Mumbai, January 7: A video showing a gondola from the under-construction Varanasi Ropeway swinging noticeably in the air has been widely circulated on social media, claiming it could be extremely risky. Meanwhile, PIB Fact Check has dismissed claims that the video indicates a structural or mechanical problem, saying that the observed movement occurred during sanctioned testing and stayed within permissible design limits.

The PIB Fact Check clarified that the visuals were from routine emergency brake and safety tests on India’s first urban ropeway project, which is still in the trial phase and not yet open to passengers. The fact-checking agency labelled the online claims as “misleading.” The agency said that the ropeway system was designed to accommodate controlled sway as part of standard safety checks. Is the Government Offering INR 46,715 as Financial Aid to Poor? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

PIB Fact Check Says Viral Kashi Ropeway Sway Video ‘Misleading’

A video of a swinging Varanasi Ropeway gondola is being shared on social media with claims suggesting excessive and unsafe movement#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #Misleading ✅ The swing observed in the video is part of the testing process to ensure safety norms compliance.… pic.twitter.com/GHHYzc3gXG — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 6, 2026

According to official statements, the swing visible in the video was part of a planned assessment to measure the maximum longitudinal movement of the gondola when emergency braking systems are activated. Engineers say the ropeway’s spring-loaded suspension arrangement absorbs such movement, keeping it within limits specified under European (CEN) and Indian (BIS) safety standards.

Government sources also noted that the flexible suspension setup is intentional, enabling the system to handle dynamic forces like wind loads and operational acceleration or deceleration without compromising structural integrity. They reiterated that the observed movement does not indicate any flaw in design, construction, or operation. Does the Income-Tax Department Track Your Emails, Social Media and Online Spending? PIB Fact Check Terms Claim Misleading.

The INR 800-plus crore ropeway, stretching about 3.85 kilometres from Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station to Godowlia, aims to cut travel time significantly once it begins public service, potentially as early as May this year. Officials stressed that extensive safety tests, including emergency braking and high-wind scenarios, are standard before commissioning large-scale transport infrastructure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Gondola swaying sharply on the under-construction Varanasi ropeway could pose passenger safety risk. Conclusion : The claim is misleading and the ropeway system was designed to accommodate controlled sway as part of standard safety checks. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).