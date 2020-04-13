Can You Microwave Fabric Masks to Sanitize Them For Reuse? Fact Check Behind The Viral False DIY Message Doing Rounds on Social Media

Homemade masks out of bandana (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, lot of rumours and fake news is doing the rounds on social media. A lot of misinformation about wearing masks is going viral. Ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new recommendation that says that you can use homemade masks as well to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus disease, a lot of dos and don't are being discussed on social media. The CDC recommendation about masks read, "People should wear cloth or fabric face masks when they go grocery shopping, visit pharmacies, or do other essential errands. Made from T-shirts or bandanas, these face coverings are an at-home alternative to surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which the CDC recommended only for healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic." CDC Recommends Use of Cloth Face Masks amid Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19 Prevention Tips You Should Know.

However, this gave rise to a lot of do-it-yourself guidelines online. Bus most questions arose around how should people clean the masks to be able to safely reuse them? There were different tricks provided on social media and one of which seemed a little dicey to many. This one particular advice on social media advises people to use the microwave to sanitise the mask. Here's what the whole tip reads: “Those that use a fabric mask – after wearing place in a ziplock bag and microwave 2-3 minutes to sanitize. Do this after each wear". This and many similar posts have been shared widely on social media.

The masks have to be cleaned several times, in fact, every time people who go outside wearing fabric or cloth masks should clean them regularly. But there are chances that you might burn the face mask in the microwave and cause a major mishap. CDC in its April 9 guide said, "A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering." Also Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security on Facebook warned against microwaving face masks, writing on Facebook:

There are a couple of problems with this:

1. The microwave will set flame and/or burn certain materials.

2. If your mask has metal in it, refer to issue number 1, as well as, possibly killing your microwave.

“DO NOT place any face mask in the microwave for any amount of time,” the Colorado River Fire Rescue department also said on Facebook. “There is no evidence that microwaving a face mask will sanitize it properly.” There have been failed attempt videos and clips uploaded on social media. Therefore it is advised not to try microwaving DIY face masks.

