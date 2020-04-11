Did 5G Mobile Network Cause COVID-19 Pandemic? WHO Debunks FAKE Social Media Claim

5G Network (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, April 11: With the cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on the rise across the globe, several people on social media have been claiming that the cause of the spread of the deadly disease is 5G network. As bizarre as it sounds, people added yet another conspiracy theory to the growing list of conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19. Several tweets claiming that 5G, which stands for fifth generation of internet communications technologies, is causing the pandemic that has affected over 1.6 million people worldwide. Quite a few theories claim that 5G networks emit radiation that weakens the immune system, making people more susceptible to coronavirus infection.

However, a myth buster published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has informed that the 5G, the technology that is supposed to make mobile and Internet communications faster, does NOT spread COVID-19. In its notification, the global body stated that viruses cannot travel on radio waves/mobile networks. It added saying that 5G cannot be the reason of the spread of the disease as COVID-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks. “COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose”, WHO said. Fact Check: Holding Breath For 10 Seconds Show if You Have Coronavirus? Here's The Truth About Viral Claim by PIB.

Tweets That Claim 5G Caused COVID-19 Spread:

1916 - emergence of Radio Waves 1918 - Spanish Flu outbreak 2003 - 3G introduced to the world 2003 - SARS outbreak 2009 - 4G introduced to the world 2009 - Swine flu outbreak 2019/20 - 5G introduced to the world 2019/20 - Coronavirus outbreak #WWG1WGA #COVIDー19 #5G #5GRollout — Tiffani Cyr (@TiffaniCyr) April 2, 2020

This tweet by someone with 4M followers is straight from the most dangerous depths of tin foil hat land. ☑️ COVID-19 is a virus spread by person-to-person contact, not radio waves. ☑️ FCC, FDA, EPA & others all clear on the false claim that 5G is unsafe:https://t.co/uuF3fs2bDc pic.twitter.com/1hXyV4lE6c — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 16, 2020

Here's What WHO said:

WHO myth buster (Photo Credits: WHO)

So far, COVID-19 has killed 1,02,753 people across the world while the total number of cases worldwide has surpassed 1.6 million, according to the latest update by the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University. The US had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world at 501,301, followed by Spain 158,273, Italy 147,577 and France 125,931.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 7,529 on April 11. The total fatality count in the country jumped to 242, as per the latest update issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In terms of deaths, Italy reported the highest death toll at 18,849, with the US in the second place with 18,769 fatalities. Other countries with more than 10,000 deaths include Spain (16,081) and France (13,197). In China, from where the pandemic originated, only 3,343 deaths were reported with 83,003 confirmed cases.

