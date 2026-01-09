New Delhi, January 9: Oppo has officially expanded its premium smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Reno 15 series. The flagship of the lineup, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro, was unveiled on January 8, 2026, alongside a new "Pro Mini" variant and the standard Reno 15. Positioned as a "Portrait Vlog Master," the Reno 15 Pro introduces a massive 200MP camera system and the new MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, signalling Oppo's shift toward the high-end flagship market. Amid this, people are looking online to know the price of Oppo Reno 15 pro, with many using the term "oppo reno 15 pro price" to check the smartphone's price.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Price and Variants

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro is available in two storage configurations in India. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at INR 67,999, while the top-tier 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs INR 72,999. OPPO Reno 15 Pro Specifications.

For those looking for a more compact experience, the Reno 15 Pro Mini starts at ₹59,999, bridging the gap between the standard model and the flagship Pro. The devices will be available for purchase starting January 13, 2026, through Flipkart, Amazon, and Oppo's official online and offline stores.

Camera Features of Oppo Reno 15 Pro

The standout feature of the Reno 15 Pro is its triple-camera setup, headlined by a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). This is paired with:

50MP Periscope Telephoto Lens: Supporting 3.5x optical zoom and tuned for portrait photography.

50MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens: Offering a 116-degree field of view.

50MP Selfie Camera: Equipped with autofocus and 4K 60fps video support.

Oppo has integrated its "PureTone" imaging system and several AI-driven features, such as AI Portrait Glow and AI LinkBoost 3.0, aimed at enhancing skin tones and low-light performance specifically for the Indian market.

Performance and Durability of Oppo Reno 15 Pro

Under the hood, the Reno 15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 platform, built on a 4nm process. It features a large 6,500mAh battery—one of the largest in its class—supporting 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

The device also emphasises durability with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front. It boasts a high triple-protection rating of IP66, IP68, and IP69, making it resistant to dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets. OPPO Reno 15 Pro Price in India.

Display and Design of Oppo Reno 15 Pro

The phone features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. A new design element called "HoloFusion Technology" has been applied to the glass back, creating a three-dimensional, shimmering effect. The Reno 15 Pro is available in two primary colours: Sunset Gold and Cocoa Brown.

