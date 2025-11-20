Did India’s Tejas Fighter Jet Suffer Oil Leakage at Dubai Airshow? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claims As Fake

Mumbai, November 20: Did the Indian LCA Tejas Mk1 suffer an oil leak at the Dubai Airshow 2025? Several posts circulating on X, including from users like “@ranjha001,” have claimed that the 6th-generation Tejas oil leaked during the airshow. These posts allege that multiple countries are now interested in acquiring a Tejas aircraft just to study its alleged flaws and learn “how not to make Tejas.” Alongside the text claims, videos purporting to show the fighter jet leaking oil have been widely shared under hashtags like #DubaiAirshow and #TejasMk1.

India’s Tejas Fighter Jet Suffered Oil Leakage at Dubai Airshow, Claims X Post

X Post Claims India’s Tejas Fighter Jet Suffered Oil Leakage at Dubai Airshow (Photo Credits: X/ @ranjha001)

The narrative has been amplified by a series of propaganda accounts, which present the routine activity of aircraft maintenance as evidence of a critical failure. Many of these posts suggest that the incident exposes fundamental design issues with the LCA Tejas, implying that it is unfit for operational use. The videos and claims have gone viral on social media. Did You Receive a Voicemail from RBI Claiming Your Account Will Be Blocked? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind the Fake Message.

PIB Fact Check: Claims Shared on X of Tejas Jet 'Oil Leak' are Fake

However, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarifies that these claims are entirely false. According to PIB, the videos shared online actually show the standard, intentional draining of condensed water from the Tejas aircraft’s Environmental Control System (ECS) and On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS), a routine procedure for fighter jets operating in humid conditions, such as those experienced in Dubai. SBI YONO App Will Be Blocked if You Don't Update Your Aadhaar? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral on Social Media.

Fake Claims About Tejas Mk1 Fighter Jet Oil Leak at Dubai Airshow Debunked by PIB

Several propaganda accounts are circulating videos claiming that at the #DubaiAirshow 2025, the Indian LCA #Tejas Mk1 suffered an oil leakage.#PIBFactCheck ✅These claims are #Fake. ✅The videos show routine, intentional draining of condensed water from the aircraft's… pic.twitter.com/k4oQThqtA3 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 20, 2025

No oil leakage occurred, and the aircraft’s technical systems functioned normally throughout the airshow. PIB emphasised that this false narrative is being deliberately pushed to cast doubt on the Tejas Mk1’s proven reliability. Experts confirm that the aircraft has a strong operational track record, and such routine maintenance activities are standard practice for ensuring optimal performance under varying environmental conditions.

