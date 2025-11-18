SBI YONO App Will Be Blocked if You Don't Update Your Aadhaar? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral on Social Media

Mumbai, November 18: Will the SBI YONO app be blocked if you don't update your Aadhaar? The question comes as a message going viral on social media, in the name of the State Bank of India (SBI), is making the alleged claim. As per the widely circulated message, SBI users must download and install an APK file to update their Aadhaar. The viral message further claims that if Aadhaar is not updated, the SBI YONO app will be blocked. So, what does the viral message say?

As per the widely circulated message, the SBI YONO account of a customer will be blocked as the Aadhaar number is not updated in the bank account. The alleged message claimed to be sent by SBI asks users to download the "official SBI Aadhaar update apk" to update Aadhaar and proceed with KYC. The alleged message appears to be genuine as it seems to be sent by the State Bank of India. However, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed the truth behind the viral message. Is Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsing a Scheme Promising INR 55,000 Profit in a Day After Investing INR 21,000? PIB Fact Check Says Viral Clip Is Digitally Altered.

SBI YONO App Will Be Blocked if You Don't Update Your Aadhaar? PIB Says Claim Is Fake

Is it true that your SBI YONO app will be blocked if you don’t update your Aadhaar❓ A message circulating on social media in the name of SBI claims that users must download and install an APK file to update their Aadhaar. It further claims that if Aadhaar is not updated, the… pic.twitter.com/E6mLEs2kQk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 17, 2025

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PIB Fact Check said that the alleged claim that the SBI YONO app will be blocked if one does not update Aadhaar is fake. Debunking the viral message circulating on social media in the name of SBI, PIB asked people not to download any APKs or share personal, banking, or Aadhaar details with others. It further clarified that the State Bank of India does not ask for such information.

SBI Warns About Fraudsters Sending Fake APK Links To Steal Money

Think before you click! Fraudsters are sending fake APK links claiming to update your banking app. It’s a scam to steal your money! Don’t click. Don’t download. Don’t update. Download apps only from Play Store or App Store. To report cybercrime: Call 1930@DFS_INDIA — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 16, 2025

PIB Fact Check also asked people to report suspicious messages to report.phishing@sbi.co.in for necessary action. PIB also shared a link to SBI's post on the microblogging platform in which the State Bank of India said that fraudsters are sending fake APK links claiming to update the banking app. "It’s a scam to steal your money! Download apps only from Play Store or App Store," SBI said. Did COAS Upendra Dwivedi Say 50% Non-Caste Hindu Soldiers Are Being Removed in Saffronised India Under Orders From the Central Government? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video.

Hence, the alleged claim that the SBI YONO app will be blocked if SBI users don't update their Aadhaar is fake. As clarified by PIB, the State Bank of India never asks its customers to download any APKs or share personal, banking, or Aadhaar details. PIB Fact Check has also warned people against downloading apps through unknown links or APK files shared through emails, SMS or WhatsApp.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : SBI YONO app will be blocked if you don't update your Aadhaar. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check said that the claim is fake. It further asked people not to download any APKs or share personal, banking, or Aadhaar details. Full of Trash Clean

