New Delhi, October 16: The National Testing Agency on Friday announced the NEET 2020 result. After the NEET 2020 results were out, several Twitter users posted that five Muslim candidates had secured top five ranks in the merit list. "As NEET results are declared, we must look this interesting fact about Results. Rank 1 - Shoaib Aftab, Rank 2 - Zeeshan Ashraf, Rank 3 - Yasir Hameed, Rank 4 - Sajid Mehmood, Rank 5 - Sana Mir," read the tweet posted by several users. NEET 2020 Merit List: Here's How to Check Your Result and AIR Merit List Online at ntaneet.nic.in.

The fact is the tweet was first posted by a parody account called "Dr Nimo Chaudhary". Another key thing to note is that Shoaib Aftab (original name: Shoyeb Aftab) has secured all-India first rank in NEET 2020, while the other four names - Zeeshan Ashraf, Yasir Hameed, Sajid Mehmood and Sana Mir - mentioned in the viral tweet are cricketers. The common link between them is Pakistan. NEET 2020 Result Declared: What’s Next After NTA Releases Results? Know Details of the Merit-Based Counselling Process for UG Medical Courses.

Zeeshan Ashraf, Yasir Hameed and Sana Mir are former cricketers from Pakistan. Sajid Mehmood is an English former cricketer whose ancestors were from Pakistan. Therefore, the claim that five Muslims secured top five positions in the NEET 2020 merit list is false. Only Shoyeb Aftab is the one who had appeared in the medical entrance exam and bagged the first rank.

Fake Tweet Claiming Five Muslims Bag Top 5 Positions in NEET 2020:

As NEET results are declared, we must look this interesting fact about Results. Rank 1 - Shoaib Aftab Rank 2 - Zeeshan Ashraf Rank 3 - Yasir Hameed Rank 4 - Sajid Mehmood Rank 5 - Sana Mir Modi Ji, Just tell me why only Hindus? RT coz nobody will tell you this.#NEETResult2020 — Dr Nimo Chaudhary 🚩 (@niiravmodi) October 16, 2020

Odisha's Shoyeb Aftab bagged the top rank attaining a perfect score and Delhi girl Akansha Singh secured the second rank. A total of 7,71,500 candidates have qualified the exam for which over 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic for admissions to PG medical courses.

