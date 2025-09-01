Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled together in the same AURUS limousine to the venue of their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China. Putin reportedly waited for 10 minutes after the SCO plenary to ensure both leaders could proceed together. The gesture highlighted the cordial ties between the two nations and the personal rapport shared by the leaders. Sharing a photo on X, PM Modi described the ride as "insightful," reflecting the strong diplomatic engagement between the two leaders. PM Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin Bonhomie on Full Display As They Travel in Same Car After SCO Summit Proceedings (See Pic).

President Vladimir Putin Waited 10 Minutes for PM Narendra Modi After SCO Summit

President Putin wanted PM Modi to travel with him to a bilateral venue together. Putin even waited 10 minutes for PM Modi to come from the SCO plenary so that both can go together. https://t.co/CyTEitM8AW — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 1, 2025

PM Narendra Modi, President Vladimir Putin Share Limousine to Bilateral Meeting

STORY | Putin shares limousine with Modi to travel to bilateral meeting venue in China Prime Minister Narendra Modi was offered a lift by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his AURUS limousine to reach the venue of their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai… pic.twitter.com/Hf3PiHNgNU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Calls Limousine Ride With President Vladimir Putin "Insightful"

After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful. pic.twitter.com/oYZVGDLxtc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)