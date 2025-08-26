Was a Train Submerged in Floodwaters? PIB Fact Check Clarifies Viral Video Is AI-Generated

Mumbai, August 26: Was a train really submerged in floodwaters as shown in a viral video? A disturbing clip is being widely shared on social media platforms, claiming to show train compartments sinking in water while terrified passengers remain stuck inside. Several bystanders can be seen panicking near the spot, adding to the chaos and fueling the narrative that a major railway disaster has taken place.

The video has triggered alarm among viewers, with many expressing concern over railway safety and the government’s response to the alleged incident. At first glance, the video appears dramatic and convincing. Compartments submerged in rising water and the realistic panic of people nearby lend credibility to the footage, making it easy for unsuspecting users to believe. The video is also going viral at a time when most of the country is battered with heavy rainfall, further amplifying fear and speculation online. Is 'British Home Department Document' Stating RSS Did Not Contribute to India's Freedom Struggle Real or Fake? Viral Image Is Likely Fabricated, Lacks Authenticity.

PIB Fact Check: Train Flood Video Is AI-Generated

🚨 Digitally-Altered Video Alert! A video showing a train submerged in floodwaters is circulating on social media. 📌 #PIBFactCheck ✅ The video is AI-generated and does NOT depict any real incident. ❌ Refrain from sharing such content, potentially causing unnecessary fear… pic.twitter.com/SZN68gdHht — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 26, 2025

However, the video has been fact-checked and found to be misleading. According to the Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking arm, the clip is not genuine. The PIB Fact Check team confirmed that the video is digitally altered and artificially created using advanced AI tools. They clarified that no such real-life incident of a train being submerged in floodwaters has occurred. Did Sharia Court Free Rapist After He Allowed Victim's Brother To Have Sex With His Sister in Pakistan? Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim About 2018 'Revenge Rape' Case.

In conclusion, Indian Railways has not reported any such incident, and the video has been debunked as misleading content designed to spread panic. Authorities have urged users to refrain from sharing such manipulated media, as it can create unnecessary fear and confusion among the public. Citizens are advised to always verify the authenticity of viral content through trusted sources before circulating it further.

Fact check

Claim : A viral video shows a train submerged in floodwaters with passengers trapped inside and onlookers panicking nearby. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check has confirmed the video is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).