Electricity Bill to Be Waived Off Across India From September 1 Under Govt’s Electricity Bill Waiver Scheme 2020? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video

New Delhi, August 28: A viral video is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the government has decided to waive off the electricity bill of every household in the country. The fake claim in a YouTube video states that the government has decided to waive off the electricity bills in the country starting September 1, 2020. It also states that people need to add their names in the list in order to avail the benefit announced by the government. Fact Check: Viral Advertisement Claiming Centre is Giving Tractors to Farmers in Half Price Under PM Kisan Tractor Scheme is Fake.

The misleading claims states: 'In the YouTube video, it is being said that under under the electricity bill waiver scheme 2020, everyone's electricity bill will be waived in the entire country'. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) reveals that the claim made in the YouTube video is fake. It added saying that no such scheme has been announced by the government. Fact Check: Certificate of Appointment by Private Agency Issued on RBI Letterhead? PIB Calls it Fake.

Here's the Fact Check by PIB:

Earlier this month, there were reports that the Maharashtra government was likely to provide waiver in electricity bills as citizens expressed anger after they received inflated power bills. A report by HT stated that the state government of Maharashtra said it is planning to bear the financial burden of the surplus amount from bills for three months of the lockdown period - April, May and June.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, social media platforms have been flooded with false information. Fake information are being widely spread, leading to panic among panic. In a bid to curb fake news, the government has time and again urged people of the country not to believe in such misinformation.

