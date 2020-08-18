New Delhi, August 18: During the novel coronavirus pandemic, there is an outbreak of disinformation. Through social media platforms like Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook, fake news is being spread. A certificate of appointment by a private agency issued on the letterhead of Reserve Bank of India is doing rounds on the internet. Fact Check: Viral Advertisement Claiming Centre is Giving Tractors to Farmers in Half Price Under PM Kisan Tractor Scheme is Fake.

The certificate of appointment, with RBI letterhead, claims: "As Customer Service Point Digital World CSP Private Limited is pleased to appoint NAME BLURRED as a Customer Service Point for offering banking services of State Bank of India through Digital World CSP pvt. ltd. Kiosk Banking". Fact Check: Govt Planning to Engage 3,000 Beggars to Sing Songs of Modi Govt’s Success in Trains? PIB Reveals Truth Behind the Fake Viral Post.

The Government of India said that it is a fake certificate of appointment. In a tweet, Press Information Bureau's Fake Check handle said, RBI does not issue such appointment certificates nor does it authorise others to issue certificates under its letterhead.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

A certificate of appointment by a private agency is issued on letter head of Reserve Bank of India#PIBFactCheck: The certificate is #Fake. @RBI does not issue such appointment certificates nor does it authorize others to issue certificates under its letterhead. pic.twitter.com/d0mtdvhbcc — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 17, 2020

Hence, the information going viral on the internet is fake. Netizens are requested to not share unconfirmed reports on social media. If you suspect any government-related news is fake, you can reach out to PIB at +918799711259 or pibfactcheck@gmail.com.

