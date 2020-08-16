New Delhi, August 18: Recently, several fake news are doing rounds on social media, creating panic among masses. One such fake news, which is being widely circulated on various platforms of social media claiming that the Centre is providing tractors to farmers at a discounted price under PM Kisan Tractor Yojna. The viral message in the form of advertisement claimed that the Central government would five tractors at half price to needy farmers. Coronavirus Found in Broiler Chicken? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

However, the Centre refuted the claims made in the advertised, which is doing rounds on social media. The government also termed the advertisement as fake. It also urged the citizens not to fall victim to such vicious claims and advertisements.

The PIB Fact Check, in a tweet, said that is no such scheme under operation. It also shared an image of the advertisement with a “fake stamp” on it. The government also appealed to everyone to enquire and thoroughly verify facts before initiating any documentation or registration pertaining to any public scheme.

Tweet by PIB Fact Check:

Earlier this month also, a misleading advertisement was published by a prominent newspaper inviting applications for 5,285 posts in eight categories. Indian Railways rubbished the advertisement. The Ministry of Railways said that the recruitment in the Indian Railways is done by the department itself and no private agency had been given any contract.

