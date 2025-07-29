Fact Check: Did Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Admit to Losing Over 250 Soldiers in War Against Pakistan During Operation Sindoor? PIB Reveals Truth About Deepfake Video

New Delhi, July 29: A video going viral on social media allegedly shows Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi admitting to losing more than 250 soldiers in the war against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. In the viral clip, Dwivedi is seen talking about Operation Vijay during the Kargil war. As the video moves further, Dwivedi addresses the topic of Operation Sindoor, stating that the country lost over 250 soldiers during the war against Pakistan at the Line of Control (LoC).

"The Indian Army suffered heavy losses on the LOC, with around 250 soldiers martyred," Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi is heard saying. In the same video, Upendra Dwivedi claimed that Pakistan was aware of the Indian Army's every single movement due to Chinese satellites. The viral clip also shows Upendra Dwivedi saying that Operation Sindoor is India's resolved message and response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Does India’s Health Ministry Has Official LinkedIn Account? As Fake Profiles Impersonating MoHFW Appear, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

The alleged video was shared by a user called "The Whistle Blower" on X (formerly Twitter). Scroll below to know the truth.

This Is an AI-Generated Deepfake Video, Says PIB

A manipulated video is being shared online, falsely showing Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi admitting to losing more than 250 soldiers in the war against Pakistan. #PIBFactCheck ▶️This is an AI-generated deepfake video. ▶️ Chief of Indian Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi… pic.twitter.com/HZ3QGQZnHI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 29, 2025

PIB Reveals Truth About Deepfake Video

Soon after the video went viral, PIB conducted a fact check and found that the clip was an AI-generated deepfake video. PIB further clarified that Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), did not make such a statement. "Deepfakes are being used to mislead and spread disinformation. Always cross-check with official sources," PIB's post read. PIB also revealed that the viral clip was artificially altered using Artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Fact Check: Were Bengali-Speaking Woman and Her Child Assaulted by Cops in Delhi? Police Term Mamata Banerjee’s Claims Baseless, Say ‘Viral Video Is Fabricated’.

While debunking the deepfake video, PIB also shared the original video of Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi, in which he is not seen making any statement as claimed in the viral clip. Hence, the viral clip falsely showing Upendra Dwivedi admitting to losing more than 250 soldiers in the war against Pakistan has been manipulated to spread fake news.

