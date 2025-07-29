Does India’s Health Ministry Has Official LinkedIn Account? As Fake Profiles Impersonating MoHFW Appear, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth

Mumbai, July 29: Is the Ministry of Health on LinkedIn? Multiple LinkedIn profiles allegedly claim to be the official account of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India. One account, which is going viral on social media, has a profile name reading "Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India." The so-called Ministry of Health page on LinkedIn has over 30,000 followers and appears to be genuine.

While the LinkedIn page claims to be the official page of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, many are curious to know if it is genuine. In addition to the particular page mentioned above, two more LinkedIn profiles claimed to be the official LinkedIn account of MoHFW. Scroll below to find out if the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the Government of India has an official account on LinkedIn or not. Fact Check: Were Bengali-Speaking Woman and Her Child Assaulted by Cops in Delhi? Police Term Mamata Banerjee’s Claims Baseless, Say ‘Viral Video Is Fabricated’.

These LinkedIn Profile Are Fake and Impersonating MoHFW, Says PIB

🚫These #fake LinkedIn profiles are impersonating the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.#PIBFactCheck 📌 Such accounts can spread misleading or false information. ⚠️ Do not trust or interact with them. ✅ Always cross-check updates with official government sources.… pic.twitter.com/gkinZIeeFd — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 29, 2025

PIB Reveals Truth As LinkedIn Profiles Impersonate Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the so-called LinkedIn profiles are fake and not the official account of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India. "These #fake LinkedIn profiles are impersonating the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," PIB said in its post. PIB also urged people not to trust or interact with these fake pages as they can spread "misleading or false information". The post further asked people to cross-check updates with official government sources. Did PM Modi Government Launched Pan-India Helpline Number 104 ‘Blood on Call’ Service To Meet Blood Requirement? PIB Reveals Truth About Misleading Claim.

So the answer to the question, "Is the Ministry of Health on LinkedIn?" is no. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is not on LinkedIn. The so-called LinkedIn profiles, which allegedly claim to be the official account of the Ministry of Health, are fake and allegedly impersonate the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Fact check

Claim : India’s Health Ministry has an official LinkedIn account Conclusion : PIB said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has no official LinkedIn account. The so-called LinkedIn profiles are fake and impersonating MoHFW Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).