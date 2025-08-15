Much has been talked of late on Rohit Sharma's ODI future, with speculations being around the fact that he might not be in India's plans for the 2027 World Cup. However, Rohit Sharma's remarks on his ODI future right after India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title triumph have surfaced in a video that was shared by Rishabh Pant, giving fans a glimpse into the celebrations after that victory. India defeated New Zealand in the final to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title and it was a second ICC trophy for Rohit Sharma as captain within the span of a year after the 2024 T20 World Cup success. In the video, which showed the India National Cricket Team players celebrating, Rishabh Pant spots Rohit Sharma carrying a stump. "Bhaiya ye stump leke kanha ja rahe ho?" (Brother, where are you taking the stumps?) Rohit Sharma Dethrones Babar Azam To Move to Second Spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings 2025.

It, however, was not clear what Rishabh Pant's question was when Rohit Sharma responded, "Kya? Retirement le lu? Har baar jitega toh main thodi retirement leta rahunga!" (What? Shall I take retirement? Will I take retirement every time we win a trophy!). This was, of course, in reference to what had happened after the T20 World Cup win in 202,4 when Rohit Sharma had retired from T20Is after India lifted the trophy in Barbados. Rohit Sharma's remarks, although made in a light-hearted manner, do offer a glimpse into the fact that he is not considering retiring from ODIs anytime soon. Rohit Sharma had bid adieu to Test cricket earlier this year and in his retirement note posted on an Instagram story, he had mentioned that he would be continuing to represent India in ODI cricket. Rohit Sharma Starts Training With Abhishek Nayar To Prepare for IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series, Former Team India Assistant Coach Says ‘Let It Begin’ (See Pic).

Rishabh Pant's Chat With Rohit Sharma

Happy Independence Day, India. 🇮🇳 Some moments stay with you forever and winning for India is at the top of the list. Proud to be Indian.#RP17 📷🕶️ pic.twitter.com/pfgr1tg7da — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 15, 2025

Rohit Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Abhishek Nayar in a gym, which the former Team India assistant coach had reposted and wrote, "Let it begin." The 38-year-old, who has been out of action since IPL 2025, will be looking to get back in shape and gain match fitness with India's ODI series against Australia coming up in October this year.

