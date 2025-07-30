Ahead of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, former India national cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan opened up on the debate between the Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and The Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis. Gautam Gambhir and Lee Fortis were involved in a heated exchange regarding pitch inspection. Commenting on the heated situation, Irfan Pathan said, "So an English coach can walk onto the pitch to inspect it? but an Indian coach can’t? Are we still stuck in the colonial era?". Irfan Pathan compared the incident with the colonial era, as English coaches are allowed to inspect pitches, but Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was denied. 'F*** Off Now' Gautam Gambhir Engages In Heated Argument With Oval Curator Lee Fortis During Practice Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Irfan Pathan Questions 'Double Standards':

So an English coach can walk onto the pitch to inspect it? but an Indian coach can’t? Are we still stuck in the colonial era? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)